Vikings signing Quentin Poling

Linebacker Quentin Poling soon will have a job.

The Vikings are signing Poling, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Raiders released Poling after the draft.

He signed a futures contract with the Raiders in February after spending the majority of the 2019 campaign on the club’s practice squad.

He appeared in one game on special teams last season.

The Dolphins made Poling a seventh-round choice in 2018, and he spent his entire rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

He played four seasons at Ohio, starting 50 games and making 374 tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.