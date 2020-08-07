Bankruptcy judge approves XFL sale to group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Getty Images

One of Vince McMahon’s most successful employees officially has purchased one of McMahon’s most unsuccessful ventures.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, a bankruptcy judge has approved the purchased of the XFL by former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital.

The assets were acquired for a mere $15 million. It surely will cost plenty more than that to run the league. The question is whether, and when, the revenue will be there.

Unsecured creditors had objected to the sale. With no other viable purchasers, however, the judge approved the bid.