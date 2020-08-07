Bengals encouraged by early signs from Joe Burrow

Getty Images

Top overall draft pick Joe Burrow hasn’t had a full offseason to get to know his new Bengals teammates, or get accustomed to the new plays they’ve been installing virtually.

But from what they’ve seen on the field so far, they’re impressed with their new quarterback.

“You think that’s a little thing on the outside, but it gives you juice breaking out of the huddle,” wide receiver Alex Erickson said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website.

Veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah said he was encouraged to see Burrow making checks at the line of scrimmage, considering the small amount of time he’s had to work with this new set of personnel.

“I think he knows his stuff. He’s making the appropriate reads and checks,” Uzomah said.” He’s going to be one of the boys for sure. He has a certain confidence in himself and you can tell he has the confidence in us to do what we need to do. I like him so far. I like what he brings to the table. That poise that he has. The moxie that he has is nice.”

New Bengals safety Vonn Bell has a little background with Burrow, as they crossed paths at Ohio State before Burrow moved to LSU and his career took off.

“He still has that Joe swagger. He’s just got to be himself every day. That’s all you need,” Bell said. “That’s good enough. Just challenge himself every day, just getting better, just finding that one percent of getting better. It’s going to be alright. . . .

“[Burrow] is more mature now. He was picking on some good brains. It’s helped him, his progression and the speed of the game slowed down. His time table in his head, . . . he can progress the field way better. He’s got even more swagger to him and I love it.”

It’s going to be important for him to play confidently, as it’s his show from the moment the season starts.