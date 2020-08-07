Bill Belichick: COVID-19 protocols haven’t been overwhelming

Getty Images

NFL teams have had to implement new protocols around their facilities in order to conduct training camp amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the changes haven’t caused too much stress for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick spoke to the media on a video conference on Friday and said the Patriots are “very fortunate” to have space in their facility to get work done while maintaining the prescribed amount of distance between people. He noted that the plexiglass bill has “to be pretty high” given how much has been installed around the building, but said nothing’s been “overwhelming” for the team at this point in the process.

“The meetings are in bigger rooms,” Belichick said, via WEEI.com. “We’re more spread out. But essentially, it’s the same meeting. We’re just distanced and wearing masks. I think everybody’s just a little more conscious of the hand-washing, the sanitizing, the distancing. We have to wear monitors and all that. There’s just a higher awareness of it. But fundamentally, we’re still going over the material — the same material — in a similar progression. We have walkthroughs. We have meetings. We have training and conditioning. We’re going to eventually have individual drills when we get to Phase 2, and then we’re going to get to Phase 3 and have 11-on-11 drills. So I don’t think it’s monumental, but certainly there are adjustments, none of which are, I would say, particularly inhibiting.”

There’s a little more than a week to go until padded practices are underway in New England and it doesn’t sound like they’re anticipating any logistical difficulties before they get to that point.