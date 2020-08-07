Bosa brothers have talked about eventually being teammates

Getty Images

When the Bosa brothers were working out and hanging out all offseason, they had plenty of time to talk.

So naturally, the thoughts of eventually being teammates crossed their minds.

“Yeah, we spent every waking hour together the past six months, so obviously we have conversations like that,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Of course, that reunion got pushed down the road a few years, when the Chargers signed defensive end Joey Bosa to a five-year, $135 million contract just before the start of camp.

“We were pretty confident that the Chargers were going to help get it done,” Nick Bosa said. “I’m really happy they did. Joey loves his team and his teammates, so he’s happy. He’s just happy to be stress-free and able to just go to work now.

“Hopefully, maybe, later in our careers get together, but we’re focused on our own paths right now.”

Nick will be in line for his own payday eventually, but after winning NFL defensive rookie of the year honors last season, that’s at least two years off, as the 49ers can’t extend him until after the 2021 season. When that time rolls around, Joey knows his status as the highest-paid defensive player in the game will be gone.

“It will probably be a short-lived record, which is great because I’m happy to just set the bar and maybe my brother in a few years will surpass me,” Joey Bosa said. “I’m sure of that.”

Either way, it will be years before they catch up again.

The two missed each other at Ohio State, but were teammates at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when Joey was a senior and Nick was a freshman.

If the ever join forces again, the only sure thing is they’ll both be very rich.