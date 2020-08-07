Browns activate Ja’Marcus Bradley from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns cleared their reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The team announced that wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley had been activated after being placed on the list

The undrafted rookie from Louisiana-Lafayette was their only player left on the list as the week came to a close, after initially landing on the list Tuesday.

Players can be placed on reserve/COVID-19 for either testing positive, or quarantining because they’ve been in contact with someone who has, and teams can’t specify which.

The Browns also had five players opt out of the 2020 season.