Cam Newton: Joining Patriots has been “breath of fresh air”

Getty Images

Cam Newton met with reporters on a video conference Friday and answered a question about the end of his time with the Panthers by saying that he’s not going to “dwell on the past” now that he’s playing quarterback for the Patriots.

Newton said it has been a “breath of fresh air” and “invigorating” to work with a new team after spending the first nine years of his career in Carolina. He said he’s been “blown away by the professionalism” of the Patriots organization and said the process of working with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on learning the offense has been “amazing.”

Newton is competing with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job in New England, but said the two quarterbacks have been helpful in his transition to the new scheme over the last month. He also said that he doesn’t feel the need to prove himself to anyone after a challenging couple of seasons.

“I don’t think anyone’s expectations will ever surpass my expectations for myself,” Newton said.

Newton said he feels great physically right now and is focused on remaining in the best shape possible as the team heads toward the on-field work that will determine who is on the field come September.