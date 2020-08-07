Cam Newton: Joining Patriots has been “breath of fresh air”

Posted by Josh Alper on August 7, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Cam Newton met with reporters on a video conference Friday and answered a question about the end of his time with the Panthers by saying that he’s not going to “dwell on the past” now that he’s playing quarterback for the Patriots.

Newton said it has been a “breath of fresh air” and “invigorating” to work with a new team after spending the first nine years of his career in Carolina. He said he’s been “blown away by the professionalism” of the Patriots organization and said the process of working with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on learning the offense has been “amazing.”

Newton is competing with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job in New England, but said the two quarterbacks have been helpful in his transition to the new scheme over the last month. He also said that he doesn’t feel the need to prove himself to anyone after a challenging couple of seasons.

“I don’t think anyone’s expectations will ever surpass my expectations for myself,” Newton said.

Newton said he feels great physically right now and is focused on remaining in the best shape possible as the team heads toward the on-field work that will determine who is on the field come September.

  1. its not gonna be a breath of fresh air when bill bellichick is calling QB wham every 3rd and short because its practical. the patriots arent gonna go easy on your body Cam, theyre gonna use you to get wins.

  2. Cam and Brady have a lot in common -they have the ability to say a lot without really saying much. BB and the fans approve—the media, not so much.

  4. ” the Patriots aren;t gonna go easy on your body Cam, they’re gonna use you to get wins”

    Wrong, wrong wrong!

    Not many other teams tailor their offense to the strengths of their players as well as New England does.
    They designed their offense to what Brady did best; short quick 6-8 yard gains, ( Welker/ Edelman), intermediate out routes and most of all, get the ball out quickly. Quick release of the ball started with the Pats in the early 2000s, hurry up/ no huddle and all that.

    All of which was designed to beat down a defense and optimize Brady’s skill set; accuracy and quick decisions. Also to hide his biggest weakness – no leg speed.
    I think Josh McDaniels is like a kid in a candy shop designing all kinds of sneaky Cam plays the likes of which he has never had the opportunity to use in the past 20 years.

