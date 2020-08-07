Contact tracers are posing a potential problem in locker rooms

Getty Images

Playing football and social distancing doing mix. The NFL nevertheless will try to keep players at least six feet apart when they’re not practicing or playing.

Per multiple sources, one specific issue has emerged: In locker rooms, it’s difficult to keep players more than six feet apart.

As one source explained it, the contact tracers are going off regularly in the locker room. Another source suggested that the procedures eventually may change, with players removing the devices before entering the locker room.

According to the NFL, the procedures have not yet changed. But they could. If they don’t, multiple players could end up on the COVID-19 list for simply being in the same locker room with a player who tests positive.

Of course, proximity in the locker room also could result in more players testing positive.