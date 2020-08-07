Cooper Kupp hopes to stay with the Rams long term

Getty Images

Robert Woods is looking for a new contract from the Rams, saying Thursday he hopes to stay in Los Angeles long term. A day later, Cooper Kupp repeated the sentiment.

Kupp is entering the final season of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $2.133 million in base salary in 2020.

“We haven’t had any conversations so far,” Kupp said in a videoconference. “I’m obviously incredibly grateful to be here and to be able to play for a great organization. I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere. But, you know, in terms of all the contract stuff, I’m really letting all that stuff be handled by my agent and staying out of it. I’m just really excited to be back playing football. Above everything else going in the world right now, just being able to come in here and be with the guys, work together with these guys toward something great, that’s really what I’m excited about. So, everything outside of that, I’m really letting my agent take care of it.”

Kupp and Woods both topped the 1,000-yard mark last season, with Woods going for 1,134 yards and Kupp 1,161. Woods’ contract runs through 2022 but after back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons, he has outplayed the deal.

Kupp, 27, entered the league as a third-round choice in 2017. He missed half of 2018 with a serious knee injury but rebounded last season and expects to be even better in 2020, 18 months removed from his injury.

A big season should lead to a big payday, if not with the Rams, then in free agency.

“I feel great coming into this season. Feel strong,” Kupp said. “I feel incredibly healthy, just feel that I’m exactly where I want to be. I feel fast. All that stuff, I feel like we’ve attacked that offseason the right way.”