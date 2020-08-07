D.K. Metcalf looking to take the next step, cut down on drops in year two

Getty Images

D.K. Metcalf posted the second best rookie receiving season with the Seattle Seahawks in franchise history last year.

As he enters his second season in Seattle, Metcalf wants to make another leap forward with his game.

“Basically just building on last year,” Metcalf said Thursday of his goals for 2020. “I know had a few drops last year that I’ve got to clean up. And just expanding my role in the offense and learning the offense more. I know last year I was just getting my feet wet with everything in the offense and being in the league. It’s just taking the next step, taking my game to the next level.”

Metcalf’s 58 catches and 900 yards last season for Seattle trailed only Joey Galloway’s rookie season of 1995 for most in team history. His seven touchdowns was tied with Galloway for third-most by a rookie receiver with Daryl Turner’s 10 and Brian Blades’ eight the only superior rookie campaigns.

As Metcalf noted, the one drawback of his rookie season was ball security. His five official drops last season was tied for 10th most last year. He also had three fumbles last season that all resulted in turnovers for Seattle. Metcalf quickly became a favorite target for Russell Wilson last season despite being a rookie. His best performance would came in a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles when he caught seven passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Both the receptions and yards were season-highs.

“He’s going to be better this year,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “He had an incredible offseason. He spent, I don’t know, at least a month with Russell working out, they found a way to do it, and they had a phenomenal summer in that regard.

“He’s screaming that he wants to do something really special. He’s a beautiful part of this team I can’t wait to see him go.”