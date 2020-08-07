DeAndre Baker faces four robbery charges, Quinton Dunbar not charged

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Deandre Baker is being charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, while Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is not facing criminal charges in connection with the same incident.

Baker and Dunbar were both accused of robbery in May in their home state of Florida. Today the Broward State Attorney’s office announced that Baker is facing charges that could result in a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. Dunbar, however, was not charged, with the prosecutor citing insufficient evidence.

Baker and Dunbar are both currently on the commissioner’s exempt list. The charges make it highly unlikely that Baker will be removed from that list any time soon, but the NFL may allow Dunbar to report to the Seahawks soon.

The 22-year-old Baker was a first-round draft pick of the Giants in 2019, but his NFL career is now in serious jeopardy. The 28-year-old Dunbar was traded to the Seahawks from Washington in March and may be a starter in Seattle if he’s allowed to play.