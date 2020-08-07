DeAndre Baker no longer appealing Commissioner Exempt list placement

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Deandre Baker has been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm and that’s led him to take a different approach to his placement on the Commissioner Exempt list.

Baker was placed on that list before camp opened in July and appealed the decision. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that his attorney said that Baker has dropped that appeal in the wake of charges being filed.

The decision makes sense because Baker will continue to be paid as long as he’s on the list. The Giants may not be inclined to bring Baker back when and if he gets off the list and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team appears set to go after the guaranteed money in Baker’s contract.

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was arrested at the same time as Baker and appealed his placement on the exempt list. Dunbar has not been charged with any crime, however, and that makes it likely his stay on the list will come to an end.