DeForest Buckner believes he’s “slept on” around the league

Getty Images

The Colts traded a first-round pick for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner this offseason and then signed him to a four-year $84 million contract extension, so it’s clear that they think highly of the 2016 first-round pick’s ability.

Buckner isn’t sure the league as a whole shares that opinion. Buckner spoke to reporters on Friday and Buckner shared his feeling that there isn’t enough recognition of how much he brings to the table as a player.

“I mean, I put up the numbers over the past couple of years,” Buckner said, via the team’s website. “I do believe I’m slept on. It’s all good. It just fuels a fire for me. It keeps me on my toes, it keeps me motivated to really get my name out there and prove myself in this league. And honestly it’s only benefitted me.”

Buckner was a second-team All-Pro last year, so it’s not as if he was totally off anyone’s radar before the Colts’ big moves to acquire him and secure his future with the team. If he has another big year while helping the Colts improve on last year’s results, the alarm should go off for anyone who hasn’t noticed him yet.