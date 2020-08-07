Dolphins activate three from COVID list

Getty Images

The Dolphins activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, including two they put on the list yesterday.

The team announced that defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Brandon Jones, and defensive end Shaq Lawson were activated from the list.

Jones and Lawson were among the six players placed on the list yesterday, which points to the fact they were in contact with someone as opposed to testing positive themselves.

Lawson signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Dolphins this offseason, and was part of the major overhaul as they try to contend in the post-Tom Brady AFC East.

The Dolphins have placed 14 players on the list since camp opened, with nine activated.