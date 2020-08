Getty Images

The Eagles added a familiar face to their pass-rush mix.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles have brought back defensive end Vinny Curry.

Curry had five sacks last year in a reserve role, after coming back from his one-year sabbatical with the Buccaneers.

The 32-year-old Curry has 29.5 sacks in eight seasons, and being a known commodity will help in a year filled with so much uncertainty.