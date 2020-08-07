Falcons waive Craig Reynolds

Getty Images

The Falcons waived running back Craig Reynolds, the team announced Friday.

Reynolds, 24, went undrafted out of Kutztown in 2019, signing with Washington. The team waived him out of the preseason.

Reynolds later joined Washington’s practice squad.

Washington activated him to their 53-player roster, and Reynolds was active for three games. He saw action on 28 special teams snaps, but he did not have any statistics.

Washington waived him Nov. 6, and he signed with Atlanta’s practice squad six days later.

Reynolds returned to the Falcons on a futures contract after the season.