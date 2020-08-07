Hall of Fame changes selection process to enshrine more coaches

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is changing the way it selects Hall of Famers, and coaches are likely to benefit.

Starting next year and through the Class of 2024, the selection process will always include one coach finalist to go along with one senior and one contributor and the regular 15 finalists. Previously, coaches were lumped in with the other finalists.

That means it is almost certain that four former coaches will get into the Hall of Fame in the next four years. The coaches most likely to be considered are the five who were considered but ultimately voted down for the Class of 2020: Don Coryell, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Dick Vermeil.

The number of finalists being considered at the selection committee meeting the day before the Super Bowl will remain at 18, and the maximum number of new Hall of Famers selected will remain at eight.

The Hall of Fame also announced that ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters and Hall of Fame General Manager Bill Polian will be on the selection committee. They will replace two sportswriters who are leaving the committee, Ira Miller and Vito Stellino.