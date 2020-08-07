Jaguars activate Charles Jones, Michael Walker from COVID list

Getty Images

The Jaguars have put 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list since players began reporting to camp last month, but those players have steadily returned to the active roster over the course of the week.

On Friday morning, the announced that two more players have been taken off the list. Tight end Charles Jones and wide receiver Michael Walker are the latest additions to the roster.

Walker’s initial placement on the list came at the same time as quarterback Gardner Minshew and safety Andrew Wingard. The three players lived together and Walker tested positive for the coronavirus, which meant the other two players had to go through protocols to be activated. Minshew said earlier this week that they are no longer living together.

In addition to the players placed on the reserve list, the Jaguars also had three players opt out of playing this year. Defensive end Lerentee McCray, cornerback Rashaan Melvin and defensive tackle Al Woods make up that group.