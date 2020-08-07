Jarrett Stidham “definitely ready” to compete with Cam Newton

Getty Images

Friday was the day for Patriots quarterbacks to meet with the media and Brian Hoyer, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham all did their time on Zoom calls with reporters.

Newton talked about how it has been a “breath of fresh air” to join the team after nine seasons in Carolina, but his arrival probably didn’t elicit the same reaction from the other quarterbacks.

Until Newton signed with the team in July, Stidham appeared to be the favorite to wind up as the first post-Tom Brady starter in New England. That outlook has changed, but the 2019 fourth-round pick isn’t shying away from a battle for the job.

“Absolutely. I think I’m definitely ready,” Stidham said, via MassLive.com. “I’ve put in a lot of work this offseason to really improve mentally, physically in a lot of different areas. At the end of the day, I’m extremely excited to compete with Cam and [Brian Hoyer] as we go forward in training camp and getting into the season and things like that. I’m really looking forward to the competition. I love competing in whatever it is, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

There will be no preseason games for the Patriots to use as data points to compare the quarterbacks. That will make practices all the more important and the first padded ones are set to get underway in a little over a week.