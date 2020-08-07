Jim Caldwell “feeling great” after taking leave for health reasons last year

Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell is feeling healthy once again after having to take leave from his job with the Miami Dolphins last season.

Caldwell stepped away from his post last July as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach with the Dolphins in order to attend to health issues that had surfaced. In speaking with former Lions safety Glover Quin on “The DB Room,” Caldwell didn’t say what the issue was that forced him away from the Dolphins, but said he’s changed his diet and has lost over 30 pounds.

“I had an issue that popped up that really was something that could be corrected without surgery,” Caldwell said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “Just a matter of getting a little bit more rest and watching my diet and that kind of thing and exercise, as I’ve always done, which you well know. I constantly exercise but the interesting thing was I had to change my diet quite a bit.

“I’ve been on strictly a plant-based diet for well over a year now. So I’ve lost, since you’ve seen me, I’ve lost 32 pounds.”

Caldwell and the Dolphins since parted ways with Caldwell ready to return to coaching. He never ended up coaching a game with the Dolphins due to the priorities on his health.

“I feel great. I feel good,” Caldwell said. “I’m running. I’m biking. Doing some road cycling and doing, I usually did all the Peleton stuff but now I get on the road a little bit.

“Running two, three miles. Really feeling good, doing a little lifting and that kind of thing.”