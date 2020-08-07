Josh Norman thinks Bills have NFL’s best secondary

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White mulled his options before Thursday’s deadline to opt out of playing this season, but ultimately decided to remain with the team at training camp.

That was a positive development for the Bills as White is one of the league’s top corners and an integral part of a defense they hope will help them back to the playoffs for the third time in four years. He’s also a key part of what fellow cornerback Josh Norman believes is the league’s best defensive backfield.

“We have the best secondary in the league,” Norman said, via the team’s website. “I think guys really sleep on Micah [Hyde] and [Jordan] Poyer back there. It’s because they really do a great job over the top and then coming down in the box as well. They are two of the best tandems in the league. And then you have Tre obviously on the other side. He does a great job at just keying in on his man, and having a guy in that position to go day in and day out and make a play. Then you have Levi [Wallace] on the other side, he’s doing a great job. Taron [Johnson] in the nickel, you have so many guys that you can put into this position in secondary, and you see what they’ve done the last couple of years being in the top of the league.”

Norman signed with the Bills as a free agent this offseason and said that the perception of the team around the league has gone from “one of the worst to one of the best” in recent years. The play of the defense has helped change that outlook and its clear Norman believes that will continue to be the case in 2020.