Kevin Stefanski met with Baker Mayfield in Austin this offseason

One of the first things on Kevin Stefanski’s to-do list after the Browns hired him was to head to Austin, Texas, for a face-to-face meeting with Baker Mayfield. As it turns out, it was months before Stefanski saw Mayfield in person again.

“I went down to see Baker in [February] prior to everything going crazy,’’ Stefanski said on a videoconference call Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “That was really our first time to get in person and talk about life and get to know each other, if you will, down in Austin.”

They were able to “cover all the bases,” Stefanski said, before “this global pandemic” hit, laying the foundation for what the Browns are counting on being a winning relationship.

Stefanski said during their initial visit he established his expectations for Mayfield in terms of leadership, conditioning, mechanics and more.

The third-year quarterback has done everything the first-time head coach has asked of Mayfield.

“From that moment until now, I’ve been very impressed with Baker,’’ Stefanski said. “He’s all ball. He understands his role. He understands what we want him to do in this offense. He’s doing it on the field. Just watching him get through the cadence and kind of line people up, very impressed with him. I know [General Manager] Andrew [Berry] mentioned the shape he came in, and it’s really impressive. He did a nice job. That just doesn’t happen; there’s a lot of work that goes into that, and he clearly has done the work.”