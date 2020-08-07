Lincoln Kennedy to Derek Carr: “It’s time to put up or shut up”

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is tired of being disrespected. Raiders radio analyst Lincoln Kennedy is tired of hearing Derek Carr saying he’s tired of being disrespected.

Appearing on CBS Sports Radio with Zach Gelb, Kennedy reacted to Carr’s recently display of frustration regarding the manner in which he is treated by some media and fans.

“I would say to him if he was here in my face and he said that, I would tell him right now, ‘If you’re tired of being disrespected, play better.’ It’s that simple.”

(And that sound you hear in the distance is Derek Carr blocking Lincoln Kennedy on Twitter.)

“The thing is there’s no more excuses for Derek,” Kennedy said. “Now it’s either put up or shut up. He’s got all the weapons in front of him. He’s got an offensive line, he’s got a run game, he’s got a receiving corps. . . . Now it’s time to put up or shut up.”

Apparently, Kennedy believes “put up or shut up” time already has come and gone.

“He’s had it in his mind that the talent wasn’t there for him, when in actuality it was,” Kennedy said of Carr.

Making Kennedy’s comments far more relevant is the fact that he works for the Raiders. Which underscores the fact that the actual or perceived disrespect isn’t simply coming from outside the facility. Whether it’s Kennedy being candid about Carr or G.M. Mike Mayock repeatedly explaining that they’re constantly looking to upgrade all positions including quarterback, the organization’s opinion of Derek Carr clearly doesn’t match Derek Carr’s opinion of Derek Carr.