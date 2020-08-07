Lions say they’re preparing to host fans at all eight games

Getty Images

The Lions are striking a more optimistic tone than at least one of their division rivals.

The team sent a letter to season ticket members Friday that said they’re still “preparing to host fans at all eight regular season home games.”

They mentioned the ongoing uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and acknowledged that they didn’t know “how many fans, if any” will be allowed in person, “or under what conditions.”

Yesterday, the Packers announced they’d be empty at Lambeau Field for the first two games, and would reevaluate for the final six games, depending on public health concerns.

The Lions said that any tickets that become available would go to season ticket members, with no single-game sales planned. Like most teams, they’re also offering members to opt out of 2020 or get refunds without losing their status, in addition to perks for those who roll 2020 payments into 2021 season tickets. Those include a 20 percent bonus for food, beverage and merchandise for every dollar rolled forward (up to $500) and a price freeze guarantee.

Of course, all that is pending state and local approval, so they might be making plans for something they can’t deliver.