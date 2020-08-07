Lions waive Daylon Mack

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Daylon Mack‘s stay in the Motor City turned out to be a short one.

The Lions claimed Mack off of waivers from the Ravens on August 3 and announced that he’s been placed back on the waiver wire Friday.

Mack was a fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M last season. He played in one game during the regular season and then went on injured reserve in November.

The Lions claimed Mack after defensive tackle John Atkins opted out of playing this season. Danny Shelton, Nick Williams, Kevin Strong, sixth-round pick John Penisini remain in the mix on the interior of the defensive line.