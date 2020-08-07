Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott “very upbeat, very driven”

Getty Images

Dak Prescott didn’t get the long-term contract he coveted this offseason. He will get it at some point, whether it’s in Dallas or elsewhere.

Prescott has not indicated disappointment.

Maybe it’s because the franchise tender of $31.4 million will pay Prescott almost $28 million more than the quarterback made in his first four seasons combined.

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Prescott’s “mindset” given the quarterback’s unsettled contract situation.

“With us being around each other for the first time, I’ve really enjoyed his personality,” McCarthy said in a videoconference. “He’s very upbeat, very driven. so I’d say he’s kind of picked up where he left off based on what I’ve been told about him as far as he operates. Very detailed in his preparation. He’s a lot of fun to be around.”

In one of his initial media sessions, McCarthy said the Cowboys would keep the same language since the team retained Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. The coach revealed Friday that “it’s a brand-new language, particularly with the run game, for everybody.”

The protection language is similar, and they carried over as much of the language in the passing game as they could, McCarthy added.

“The biggest adjustment for Dak is the language, which has been an adjustment for all of us,” McCarthy said, “but he’s looked very good in the throwing segments of the strength and conditioning phase we’re in right now. And I’m very pleased where he is and very impressed.”

The sides can revisit a long-term deal for Prescott after the season, but it will cost the Cowboys $37.68 million to tag him in 2021 if they can’t get it done.