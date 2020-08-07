Ravens plan to carry three quarterbacks again this season

Getty Images

The circumstances of playing football during a COVID-19 pandemic have led to a lot of questions for NFL head coaches, including how they’ll work with their quarterbacks to ensure that they won’t be left with a last-minute need for one due to positive tests or a need to quarantine because of close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Keeping a third quarterback on the active roster is one approach, especially if one quarterback is kept apart from the others in order to ensure they’d be available if needed. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn’t saying if the the team will go that route, but he is leaning toward keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster.

Harbaugh said on a Friday video conference that the team “historically” preferred to use the roster spot on a player at another position, but kept three last year because they didn’t think Trace McSorley would get through waivers. He said the thinking is similar this time.

“This year, I would say that’s the plan and we’ll have to see how it shakes out,” Harbaugh said.

McSorley ran once for one yard in his lone appearance as a rookie. Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III occupy the top two spots on the depth chart.