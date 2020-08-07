Report: Corey Davis had offseason toe surgery

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp and a toe issue is reportedly the reason for that placement.

Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports that Davis had surgery on his toe earlier this offseason. He notes that the first sign that Davis has been dealing with the issue came before the 2019 season.

Kuharsky adds that Davis is expected to be ready for the season, although it’s not clear when he’ll be able to start practicing.

The Titans declined to exercise their fifth-year option on Davis’ contract this offseason, so he’s set for unrestricted free agency after the season unless they come to terms on a new deal. He has 142 catches for 1,867 yards and six touchdowns over his first three seasons.