Report: Derrius Guice arrested on domestic violence-related charges

Getty Images

Washington running back Derrius Guice was arrested on domestic violence-related charges in Virginia on Friday, The Washington Post reports.

Guice faces one count of strangulation, a felony, as well as three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property, a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper.

Guice, who has hired prominent criminal attorney Peter D. Greenspun, surrendered to authorities Friday.

His arrest gives new coach Ron Rivera yet another headache to deal with.

The NFL could place Guice on the Commissioner Exempt list, but Washington could decide to move on since Guice has done little in two seasons.

Washington selected Guice in the second round in 2018, and knee injuries have limited the former LSU product to five games, one start, 49 touches, 324 yards and three touchdowns.

The team has depth at the position anyway, with Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic, Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love.