Robert Woods looking for new contract with the Rams

Getty Images

Wide receiver Robert Woods signed a five-year, $34 million deal with the Rams in 2017 and he’s provided a lot of production for that money over the first three years of the deal.

Woods has 232 catches for 3,134 yards and 13 touchdowns in 43 regular season games and he’s added 26 catches for 314 yards in four playoff outings. That’s led to thoughts of signing another deal with the Rams that would keep the Southern California native at home for the long run.

On Thursday, Woods said that he’s come to camp “looking built, looking yoked, feel fast and ready to get paid” and that there have been “a little bit of talks early on” with the team about extending his contract.

“You want to go in and get paid for what you’re worth — I think everyone feels that way,” he said. “I’ve been working here for the Rams and want to be here for the rest of my career, keep playing here in L.A., home stadium. I want to get the job done and be here long-term.”

Woods is set to make $7 million in salary and bonus this season with a $9 million non-guaranteed salary in 2021.