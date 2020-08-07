Taylor Decker will “consider all options” on contract front

Getty Images

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker said in May that there had not been any major extension talks with the team and it doesn’t look like much has changed over the last couple of months.

Decker is set to make $10.35 million this year after the Lions picked up their option on the fifth year of the 2016 first-round pick’s contract and said on Thursday that he has “no idea” if talks about a new contract will pick up. He said he came into the offseason with the expectation that a new deal would be talked about, but feels “there were a lot more important things for us as a team to focus on” during this unusual offseason.

As a result, Decker said he isn’t closing the door to any offer that the team might send his way.

“I haven’t considered anything because there hasn’t been anything put on the table,” Decker said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “However those conversations go, I’ll speak with my agent about that, he’ll speak with the organization about that and then however they go, they go. But obviously anything could be considered. I feel like I’m a broken record saying it’s just uncharted territory, it’s weird times, so I think there’s possibilities everywhere. So yeah, I guess short answer, would I consider something? I’d consider all options.”

Decker has started all 55 games he’s played since coming to the Lions, who also have wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones heading into the final year of their current pacts.