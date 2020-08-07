Texans place Kenny Stills on non-football illness list

Getty Images

The Texans placed receiver Kenny Stills on the non-football illness list, according to Friday’s transactions wire.

Stills, 28, has an unspecified illness unrelated to COVID-19. COVID-19 is a separate reserve list.

He reported to training camp this week for a physical and COVID-19 testing.

The Texans traded with the Dolphins for Stills last season. He caught 40 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games with Houston.

The Texans waived defensive end Ira Savage-Lewis from the non-football injury list. Savage-Lewis injured his back during summer workouts.