Titans put Jack Crawford on reserve/COVID-19

The Titans got one pass-rusher back today, and lost one for the time being.

The team announced that defensive lineman Jack Crawford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is for players who either test positive or are quarantining because they came in contact with someone who did, and team’s can’t say which.

The Titans signed the 31-year-old Crawford earlier this offseason. The eight-year veteran has been with the Raiders, Cowboys, and Falcons.

They did get Vic Beasley to finally report earlier today, after his unexplained and expensive delay.