Tyrod Taylor undeterred by Justin Herbert’s presence

Getty Images

After Philip Rivers left for Indianapolis, everyone expected the Chargers to draft a quarterback. Even Tyrod Taylor.

“I figured that the Chargers would take a quarterback,” Taylor said Friday, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “But that never necessarily changed my mindset or my attack to the year.”

The Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth overall choice. Coach Anthony Lynn recently conceded the obvious: Herbert “can’t make up the physical reps” he missed due to the restricted offseason, so Taylor “probably” will start the season opener.

How long Taylor holds onto the job depends on how he plays, the offense plays and the team plays.

“I was drafted in the sixth round and even that day that I got drafted, I always had the mindset to prepare like a starter,” Taylor, who is entering his 10th NFL season, said. “So, regardless of the circumstances, that’s how I stay mentally in it, and that’s how I prepare myself mentally.”

Taylor is in a familiar spot as the bridge quarterback. The Browns traded with the Bills to get Taylor in 2017 before they drafted Baker Mayfield.

Taylor started the season but was diagnosed with a head injury in Week Three. Mayfield led the Browns to their first victory since 2016, and the rest was no mystery.

“A lot of things that happened in Cleveland was out of my control, but I never changed my attitude towards what I can do and towards the team,” Taylor said. “Moving forward to this one, whether it’s viewed as the same circumstances, I focus on what I can control, and that’s me bringing my ‘A’ game each and every day, being a leader and bringing great energy towards the building.”