Vic Beasley reports to Titans

Later than expected, Vic Beasley is ready to get to work in Tennessee.

Beasley has reported to the Titans, according to reporters in Tennessee.

It’s still not clear why Beasley waited until today to report to the Titans, with whom he signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract this offseason. Beasley has already racked up $500,000 in fines for failing to show up.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson released a statement last week saying the team placed Beasley on the reserve/did not report list and was expecting him to report soon, but no one seems to know what the holdup was. Beasley could have opted out of the 2020 season if he was concerned about COVID-19, but he chose not to do that.

Beasley has played his entire five-year career with the Falcons. He led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016 but hasn’t had as big an impact since then. The Titans are hoping he can make a difference in their defense, but he’s had a bumpy start.