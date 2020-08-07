Washington waives Derrius Guice

Getty Images

Washington didn’t waste any time, moving on from running back Derrius Guice soon after his arrest on domestic violence-related charges.

The team announced it has waived Guice.

“On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence-related incident involving RB Derrius Guice,” the team said in a statement. “We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately.”

Washington selected Guice in the second round in 2018. Knee injuries limited the former LSU product to five games, one start, 49 touches, 324 yards and three touchdowns.

The team has depth at the position, with Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic, Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love.