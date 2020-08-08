49ers sign Spencer Long

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Spencer Long wasn’t out of work for long.

Long, who was released by the Bills this week, has signed with the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

Last year Long was a backup for the Bills. He previously started at center for the Jets in 2018 and at guard for Washington from 2015 to 2017.

The 49ers had two offensive linemen opt out of the 2020 season, so they were looking to bring in a veteran. Long fits the bill, and he’ll have a good chance of making the roster in San Francisco.