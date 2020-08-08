Big Ten could be the next conference to cancel football

Posted by Mike Florio on August 8, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
The Mid-American Conference may not be the biggest domino to fall today. Not even close to it.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo.com reports that Big Ten school presidents are meeting on Saturday, and that “all options are on the table.” Including cancellation of the fall season.

Thamel reports that it isn’t known whether enough support exists to make that decision today. Still, it feels like that decision inevitably will be made.

The Big Ten recently decided to launch a 10-game, conference-only schedule on September 3. That’s fewer than four weeks from now.

Thamel also notes that the conference has announced that it will not progress to padded practices for now, and that the conference wants “further evaluation” before allowing players to engage in full-contact football.

Wisconsin has canceled practice until Monday, and former Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez recently provided a sobering assessment of the situation to Thamel.

I’m afraid,” Alvarez said. “There’s so many questions that are unanswered. I see things change every day. We have so much invested. I have a grandson playing. I’m invested in every student-athlete on our campus. I want them to be safe. . . . I owe everything I have to college football. I’m the most positive person in the world. My wife said to me today, ‘All of a sudden you are a glass half empty.’ I don’t like to be like that.”

The Big Ten seems to be, by far, the most careful and conscientious of the Power Five conferences when it comes to navigating the pandemic. Recently on PFT Live, Peter King credited that attitude to new Commissioner Kevin Warren, former COO of the Vikings.

None of this means that the ACC or the SEC will abandon their cash cows in the name of the safety, but if the Big Ten shuts down and if the NCAA cancels fall championships, it will be harder and harder for the conferences that try to play to continue to perpetrate the ruse that big-time college football is about anything other than chasing big-time dollars.

14 responses to “Big Ten could be the next conference to cancel football

  1. This is the only responsible position — I applaud AD Barry Alvarez. That’s why Wisconsin has great athletic programs.

    On Wisconsin!

    Varsity!

  2. At this point star players are starting to opt out of the Big 10, if they think they can be ready for the draft, then any player ought to consider the same.

  5. Really? Worried about the players? Young people are barely impacted by the virus there are less than a few hundred fatalities nationally in this age group. Flu does that too. And these kids are in top shape and under watchful eyes. Look for yourself on state covid websites, eg California has zero fatalities under 18!

    NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB etc all playing… NCAAFB is ridiculous if they don’t.

  6. Looking at the bright side of this, Ohio State eliminated from the title contention in August would be a glorious thing.

  7. Torn here.

    Big 10 is the only conference I would really miss, best one to watch by a distance.

    That said, under no circumstances, not at the expense of the health of the students/players.

  8. Canceling sports has little to do with “safety” people take risks everyday just living.. if you want to bubble wrap up and live in isolation it’s a free country, don’t scare others into your lunacy

  10. Nebraska’s chancellor has made their decision, however they are deferring to the league’s tradition rich teams as they feel that they have not yet earned the respect to dictate the fate of the conference. They have been putting on a pretty face for the league, but understand the challenges of starting and maintaining a season where there is no risk to the student athlete.

  11. “Young people are barely impacted by the virus”???

    Please stop consuming and spreading misinformation.

    Why should unpaid athlete risk their lives? For the love of the game? For honor? For the fans? That’s insane. Yes being young and in shape is a benefit, but it has a lot to do with genetics and frankly the unknown. I find it refreshing to see adults make adult descisions. Gather info and then decpide. Everyone should try that.

    Maybe start reading real news?

    Jul 31, 2020 – A Central Valley teenager has died due to COVID-19 complications, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said on Friday.

