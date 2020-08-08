Browns claim M.J. Stewart off waivers, activate Jarvis Landry from PUP

Getty Images

The Buccaneers waived cornerback M.J. Stewart on Friday. The Browns claimed him on Saturday.

Cleveland announced several transactions.

The Bucs made Stewart a second-round choice in 2018, but he lasted only two seasons, 21 games and six starts in Tampa. He has 64 tackles and five pass breakups.

Stewart, 25, missed five games with a knee injury last season.

The Browns activated three players from the physically unable to perform list. Receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Pharaoh Brown and safety Karl Joseph have passed physicals, allowing them to participate in all team activities.

Landry, who made 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns last season, is coming off offseason hip surgery.

Joseph, whom the Browns signed in April, finished last season on injured reserve after nine games with a foot injury.

The Browns also have cleared receiver J'Mon Moore, who began camp on the non-football injury list. The Packers made Moore a fourth-round pick in 2018, and he landed on the Browns’ practice squad after being cut by Green Bay last year.

The Browns have 80 players on their active roster.