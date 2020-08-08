College football season moves closer to postponement, at best

Posted by Mike Florio on August 8, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
The MAC was the first domino. And it may end up being big enough to knock the other ones over.

Multiple reports indicate that college football season will be scrapped within the week. The focus then would turn to playing games in the spring.

If that happens, plenty of draft-eligible players will tap out, unless the NFL changes its mind about delaying the annual selection process from late April.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren prefers playing in the spring. That’s what the MAC wants to do, too. The other major conferences could end up doing the same thing. Or at least trying to do it.

Of course, then the question becomes whether the pandemic will improve to the point where college football can safely be played in the spring. Inevitably, questions will arise regarding whether it’s safe for college athletes to play 20 or more games in one calendar year, if 2020 moves to the spring and 2021 remains in place.

Regardless, it has seemed inevitable for weeks that college football has too many programs, too many players, too many complications, too many hurdles, and ultimately too much risk to players, coaches, students, and the communities in which universities are located. Everyone involved has kicked the can for as long as they could, and it’s not getting to the point where the can has to be kicked all the way out of 2020.

13 responses to “College football season moves closer to postponement, at best

  2. If the NFL proceeds with some form of season, they’ll quickly regret it and wish they would have focused on 2021. It’s going to be a cluster when some teams can’t field a team, and then when that team gets right, another has an outbreak. MLB can’t keep 30 players healthy in a non-contact sport, no way the NFL can keep 70 plus healthy. At what point does common sense prevail?

  3. Good.

    Maybe our colleges and universities can now focus on why they were established in the first place: Education.

  5. “Maybe our colleges and universities can now focus on why they were established in the first place: Education.”

    Except for the fact that college football generates an enormous amount of revenue for the schools and helps fund almost every other athletics program and many other important services provided by the universities. This will have a major ripple effect on the schools and also the economy and the businesses that will be affected, like the already crippled restaurant, travel and hotel industries.

  6. I am still amazed we are having this debate in August. This just goes to show people how much money is involved. If college football and the ncaa were actually concerned with student athletes the season would have been cancelled months ago. I understand the argument that these big programs fund other sports that would not survive without the income that football brings, but that is the problem that no one talks about. It is ridiculous that colleges make that much money.
    Honestly, if the ncaa cared about the athletes they would just abolish recruiting. This whole recruitment process, making signing day a thing and all that non sense is what’s wrong with college sports. Who gives a $-&) which 17 year old kid signs with what school.
    I asked a good friend of mine from England if schools recruit for soccer or rugby or cricket. He laughed, he said playing sport is not why you go to college.
    This county has a huge problem and now that we don’t have our usual bread and circus to blind us we might just wake the £^[€ up

  7. Everyone involved has kicked the can for as long as they could, and it’s not getting to the point where the can has to be kicked all the way out of 2020.

    You mean ‘it’s NOW getting to the point’? If so, you are likely correct.

  8. College football won’t be played this year. Period.

    College football players don’t get payed. Most won’t even get the opportunity to playing in the NFL. Are you going to tell me they’re going to give up all the college social activities and be “responsible”? Why would they do that? Coronavirus infections will be rampant.

    They can’t even get players who are making a fortune in their respective sports to be responsible. The NFL has a chance because of the money involved. It won’t be a good product, but there’s a chance someone will be on the field.

  9. The PAC-10 player group list of demands didn’t help. Likely scared the crap out if administrators and the NCAA.

    They’d rather cancel the season than start giving in to that list.

  11. lonespeed says:
    August 8, 2020 at 2:44 pm
    At what point does common sense prevail?

    Common sense will prevail when the players run out or the money runs out. Doesn’t matter which one happens first. Either one will usher in the much belated common sense.

  12. I agree completely that college football will not happen. But the NFL season is going to happen. They have testing protocols in place. There will be positive tests. Some of these players would be just as likely to get covid off the field as they would be on field. If the mlb is still going after their debacle it’s easy to see how the NFL will be played through completion. The players are getting paid millions of dollars to play and much more than myself as an essential worker who has worked through the entire pandemic.

  13. A National Pandemic Response plan, full quarantine and mandatory masks in March would have prevented this, AND 154,000 American deaths. Instead, we are still hearing “it will go away like things go away” in August.

