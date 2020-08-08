Dolphins sign Ricardo Louis, place Ray Smith on retired list

Getty Images

The Dolphins had receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opt out of the 2020 season, leaving them in need of depth at the position.

They signed receiver Ricardo Louis on Saturday among several moves.

Louis and Chester Rogers visited Miami this week.

Louis originally joined the Dolphins in the 2019 offseason but spent the season on injured reserve. Miami waived him July 25.

He has appeared in 32 games with 12 starts, all with Cleveland, but has not played since 2017.

The Dolphins placed defensive tackle Ray Smith on the reserve/retired list.

Miami claimed him off waivers from the 49ers on July 29. He had stints on the practice squads of Detroit and San Francisco in 2019.

The Dolphins activated defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle Benito Jones, guard Solomon Kindley and receiver Kirk Merritt off the reserve/COVID-19 list.