If college football season doesn’t happen, NFL likely will play on Saturdays

Posted by Mike Florio on August 8, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Bad news: There may be no college football on Saturdays this year.

Good news: There may be NFL football on Saturdays this year.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL likely will move games from Sundays to Saturday, if college football doesn’t proceed this season. It’s unclear whether the games would be broadcast, streamed, or distributed on a pay-per-view basis, but the league likely would backfill the vacant Saturday windows with NFL content.

The easiest approach would be to treat each Saturday like the late-season tripleheader the league staged in 2019, with a game at 1:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET. That would trim the Sunday slate by three games each week.

There’s another wrinkle that would have to be addressed, quickly. The league would need a one-year dispensation from the broadcast antitrust exemption, which allows the NFL to sell TV rights in a league-wide bundle but prevents the NFL from televising games on Friday or Saturday from Labor Day through early December.

Regardless, with college football teetering on the brink and the NFL confident that its games will be played, 2020 could result in four days of pro football every week: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

  1. So only college football will be canceled but not the NFL?
    Covid-19…”hold my beer”

  4. The NFL is not doing this for the fans. The more nationally broadcast games the more advertising revenue for the league and owners.

  5. imafalcondawg says:

    August 8, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    So only college football will be canceled but not the NFL?
    Covid-19…”hold my beer”
    ——
    Do you really not understand the fundamental difference between college football and the nfl?

  7. boogermcf says:

    August 8, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    If College opts out – you have to wonder how that would affect the 2021 NFL draft
    ——-
    It wouldnt. Nfl draft is going to go on whether theres a season, a delayed season or no season and players will declare for the draft as most only are in college to get to nfl. The only thing it will affect is scouts and gm will have less game film on players.

  8. You are claiming that this will happen every Saturday during the season? And could be pay-per-view?

    Umm no. Your source which is you is wrong here.

  9. Sunday Swami says:
    August 8, 2020 at 5:43 pm
    imafalcondawg says:

    August 8, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    So only college football will be canceled but not the NFL?
    Covid-19…”hold my beer”
    ——
    Do you really not understand the fundamental difference between college football and the nfl?
    Yeah, the difference is they’re both contact sports…oh wait, that’s no difference at all…the better question is do you know how the virus is spread?

