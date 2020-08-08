Inside facilities, face shields can’t be used without face masks

Getty Images

The first week of training camp included images of a couple of coaches who sported a welder’s look, faces behind plastic shields in lieu of a face mask. Friday’s memo regarding changes to the testing protocol included an important note regarding face shields in team facilities: They can’t be used without a face mask.

“Face shields are NOT an acceptable substitute for face masks,” the memo declare in bold print.

It’s another indication of the way that the rules will adjust and evolve throughout training camp and, presumably, into the regular season. Look for more changes to be made as more teams have more experiences with the various safety protocols. That said, don’t look for any more videos of coaches wearing plastic shields and nothing else covering their faces.