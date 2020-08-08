Joe Flacco visits neck surgeon, on track to return in mid-September

Getty Images

Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco still is expected to miss the first game or two, assuming, of course, the season starts on time.

But Flacco received an encouraging update from Dr. Alexander Vaccaro during a checkup Friday in Philadelphia, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Flacco will have a final checkup in early September when he hopes to get clearance to return to all football activities.

Vaccaro performed neck surgery on Flacco in April. The Jets signed Flacco to a one-year deal in May, knowing he still was a few weeks from receiving the OK for contact.

Flacco remains on the physically unable to perform list, allowing him to attend meetings but not practice.

Flacco will backup Sam Darnold when he returns, with David Fales filling in while Flacco continues to work his way back. Rookie James Morgan and Mike White are the other quarterbacks on the roster.