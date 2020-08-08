MAC scraps 2020 season

Getty Images

The MAC has become the first Division I, FBS college football conference to pull the plug on the 2020 season.

Brett McMurphy reports, and others have confirmed, that the Mid-American Conference has canceled the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The move was expected, given than the MAC doesn’t have a major TV contract and in light of the decision by the Power Five conferences to limit or not play non-conferences games, icing the MAC schools out of their punching-bag pay days.

The move means no 2020 football for Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio University, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

The MAC has sent to the NFL players like Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, James Harrison, Jason Taylor, Antonio Gates, Julian Edelman, and Jack Lambert. Randy Moss came from the MAC, too, when Marshall was a member of the conference.