Mike McCarthy: I’m the one who has the most to learn in Cowboys’ offense

New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he has more work to do in learning the offense the team already runs than the team has to learn the offense McCarthy prefers.

Although McCarthy will obviously make some changes to the Cowboys’ offense, he has retained offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and said his top priority is learning what Moore does, rather than forcing a new system on Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott.

“The individual that’s had to learn the most has been myself,” McCarthy said, via Ed Werder of ESPN. “It’s been a brand new language, particularly with the run game, for everybody. The protection is a different language and the passing game, as much as we could carry over, we did.”

The Cowboys’ offense played very well last year, even if the team as a whole didn’t play well enough to save Jason Garrett’s job. McCarthy will make some changes, but he won’t try to fix something that isn’t broken.