Mike McCarthy: I’m the one who has the most to learn in Cowboys’ offense

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 8, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT
Getty Images

New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he has more work to do in learning the offense the team already runs than the team has to learn the offense McCarthy prefers.

Although McCarthy will obviously make some changes to the Cowboys’ offense, he has retained offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and said his top priority is learning what Moore does, rather than forcing a new system on Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott.

“The individual that’s had to learn the most has been myself,” McCarthy said, via Ed Werder of ESPN. “It’s been a brand new language, particularly with the run game, for everybody. The protection is a different language and the passing game, as much as we could carry over, we did.”

The Cowboys’ offense played very well last year, even if the team as a whole didn’t play well enough to save Jason Garrett’s job. McCarthy will make some changes, but he won’t try to fix something that isn’t broken.

4 responses to “Mike McCarthy: I’m the one who has the most to learn in Cowboys’ offense

  1. That’s true, Mike. And you’re going to learn that it’s very overrated, with a QB and a RB who are no where near as good as they are in their own heads!

  2. Brand new HC, who helped develop Rodgers, but keep the old OC and offense. Sounds like Jones has McCarthy well on his way to being the new sock puppet in town.
    Next he has to teach him how to lean over and clap juuuuust right.

  3. People make way too much about what offense a team runs. The offense that works is the one that has talent on it that can win its match ups. Andy Reid was to conservative and about to be run out of town until Mahomes arrives. Now he is a genius again. Love Reid and think he is a HOF coach but not because of his current work but his ability be a top coach for nearly as long as I have been watching football. Half the coaches in the league would look great with Mahomes and that loaded offense.

  4. And that will never change. Factor in that he calls a lousy game, even when he was the one who drew up the playbook, and Cowboy fans are in for frustration.

