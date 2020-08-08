NFL removing Quinton Dunbar from exempt list

Getty Images

Seahwaks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is not facing criminal charges in connection with a robbery in his home state of Florida in May. Thus, as expected, the NFL is removing Dunbar from the Commissioner Exempt list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Dunbar can rejoin his team as soon as Sunday.

The Seahawks acquired Dunbar in a trade with Washington in March. He is expected to challenge Tre Flowers for a starting job.

Dunbar, 28, participated in the team’s virtual offseason program despite facing four counts of armed robbery from an incident May 13.

But while the Broward State Attorney’s office is charging Giants cornerback Deandre Baker with four counts of robbery with a firearm, Dunbar was not charged with a crime because of insufficient evidence. So the NFL is clearing the way for Dunbar to resume his career.

Dunbar is entering the final year of his contract.