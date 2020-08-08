Rams place A’Shawn Robinson on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Rams placed defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson on the active/non-football injury list, the team announced Saturday.

Robinson has an unspecified injury that occurred before the start of training camp. He can return at any time.

Robinson signed a two-year, $17 million contract as a free agent in March.

He is leaving Detroit after four seasons. The Lions made him a second-round choice in 2016.

Robinson, 25, has played 58 games with 37 starts, making 172 tackles and five sacks. He appeared in 13 games in 2019 with the Lions, making 40 tackles and 1.5 sacks.