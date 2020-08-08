Report: Josh Doctson will use his opt-out year to do work in Africa

Getty Images

Jets receiver Josh Doctson hasn’t publicly explained why he decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, but privately, he has reportedly told the Jets that he wants to do humanitarian work in Africa.

Doctson told the Jets that he feels called to help underprivileged people in Africa, according to the New York Daily News.

Last year Doctson said he had visited Rwanda and wanted to return.

“I really don’t know what other trip can top Rwanda right now,” Doctson said in 2019. “I really want to keep going back and back and try to figure out how to give opportunities to these people who are in need.”

Doctson can receive a $150,000 stipend this season after opting out. Next year he’s under contract to the Jets for one year and an $825,000 salary, and he will have to pay back the $150,000.