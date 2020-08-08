Titans hold out hope for 25-percent capacity

Getty Images

At a time when multiple teams have realized that the 2020 season will be played without fans in their home stadiums, the Tennessee Titans are holding out hope for having paying customers present.

Via PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans are believed to be requesting that local officials allow the team to operate at a 25-percent capacity. That would amount to 17,286 fans per game.

The City of Nashville currently is communicating with the Titans regarding the situation. The mayor’s office provided Kuharsky with a statement indicating that they are taking a “cautious approach” to the matter, and that they possibly will begin the season with tighter restrictions that potentially would be eased later in the year, based on local COVID-19 numbers and lessons learned from other cities that allow fans to attend games.

In a season that may ultimately play out with few fans present for any of the 32 teams, the presence of any fans should be regarded as free money for the NFL.